Thanks for talking to us! Since your career started, you’ve had an incredible level of success. With being in the industry for quite a while, what do you think has changed within the scene since the start of your career?

Everything’s changed so much! We used to play vinyl, nowadays we use USBs or SD cards to play live. Spotify and the streaming services have revolutionized both the industry and the habits of the listeners. It’s great that music is so accessible now.