Benny Benassi talks ‘Satisfaction’, career changes and more: Exclusive
He’s an artist that needs absolutely no introduction at all. Italian producer Benny Benassi is by far one of the biggest trailblazers of the electronic music world – and the music scene as a whole – and has done some incredible things in his career so far. Everyone knows the track ‘Satisfaction’, but he’s way more than that. An innovator and pioneer within the house scene and beyond, Marco “Benny” Benassi is certainly someone who has done it all and yet continues to surprise his fan base constantly, and we got an insight into his career and more recent things he’s been doing.
Thanks for talking to us! Since your career started, you’ve had an incredible level of success. With being in the industry for quite a while, what do you think has changed within the scene since the start of your career?
Everything’s changed so much! We used to play vinyl, nowadays we use USBs or SD cards to play live. Spotify and the streaming services have revolutionized both the industry and the habits of the listeners. It’s great that music is so accessible now.
Talking about recent developments within your career, you’ve recently released a new remix for Sofi Tukker’s track “Good Time Girl”. Can you tell us about how you came to remix them? Did they approach you?
I did a remix for them a few years ago, then we met in New York and became good friends. In 2018, we released “Everybody Needs A Kiss” together. The original mix of ‘Good Time Girls” was a banger, but I just felt the need to make it slightly more aggressive to get a club version and I asked them to remix it.