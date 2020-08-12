The best Drum & Bass sample packs in 2020

By Olivier Jeske 2

Drum & Bass is a music genre born in the mid-90s in the UK. It’s characterized by heavy rolling basslines and fast breakbeat drum patterns maintained mostly at a 160-180 BPM. Despite great popularity in the UK and Central Europe, DnB is still an underground genre in most parts of the world, including the US. However, this does not change the fact that the number of Drum & Bass fans is constantly growing, and most popular representatives – such as Noisia, Dimension, SaSaSaS, Wilkinson, Andy C, Sub Focus, or Camo & Krooked – are highly recognized among electronic fans all over the world. Over the years DnB has evolved into many subgenres, such as Breakcore, Jump-up, Techstep, and more. No matter which one is your favorite and whose production you enjoy the most, in the list below you will find the best Drum & Bass sample packs to create great sounding productions representing literally every existing DnB subgenre.

List of the 5 best Drum & Bass sample packs:

1. Ghost Syndicate Nostrum – $26.26

2. Loopmasters Bad Taste Recordings Vol. 1 – $13.10 – $46.00

3. Ghosthack Neurofunk Arsenal Vol. 2 – €18.44 – €49.99 [Read Below to get 25% off]

4. Madface – Faces of Drum & Bass – $35.47

5. Matryn Nytram – Dread Recordings – $9.15 – $32.84

Check out the description and our review of listed premium Drum & Bass sample packs down below & also there are some free packs for you in case you make it to the end of the article!

Premium Drum & Bass packs:

1. Ghost Syndicate Nostrum – $26.26

Nostrum is a coarse toolset loaded with tearaway sonics incorporating key components of dull and gritti Drum & Bass, including styles like Techstep, Neurofunk, and even Jump-up. Ghost Syndicate are offering unbelievably exhibit of sounds: the various low-end with spitting, growling, and sputtering mids, just as old style reeses and chest-shaking subs, will keep dancefloor shivering for a long time.

Buy Here

2. Loopmasters Bad Taste Recordings Vol. 1 – $13.10 – $46.00

Bad Taste Recordings Vol. 1 collection’s content is made by names like Vegas, Akov (Eatbrain, Cause4Concern), Billain (Critical, Invisible), and Filip Motovunski (Subtitles, Born on Road). Pack weighs in at an impressive 2.43 GB of sounds, including, among others, 50+ Synth Loops & Hits, Bass Loops, Hits & Multis, 80+ Full Drum and Kick Loops, and some presets for Xfer Serum and Omnisphere. Bad Taste speaks to the immortal edge of inventive, enthusiastic Drum and Bass.

Buy Here

You can listen to the collection’s preview here.

3. Ghosthack Neurofunk Arsenal Vol. 2 – €18.44 – €49.99

Generally 1,2GB in size, this bundle contains 800+ files of dangerously sharp musical adjustment. Concentrated on granular neuro bass sounds and drum one-shots it holds a wide cluster of unmistakably various cymbals, caps, kicks, rides, snares, and an aggregate of 25 drum loops – all isolated in stems, all key-and BPM-marked. Grab the pack for 25% off by using coupon code “WERAVEYOU” on checkout.

Buy Here

4. Madface – Faces of Drum & Bass – $35.47

Madface, iconic Let It Roll festival’s resident and winner of Czech Drum & Bass Awards in 2016, made a 700+ MB pack of a crazy variety of the wispiest loops and samples any drum & bass producer could dream of. Faces of Drum & Bass is filled with floating pads, pretty strings, reverbed and delayed FXs, sick bass one shots, deep rolling basslines & much more. All files are made originaly by Madface! This pack is made with the creation lucidity and quality you’d anticipate from a such DnB representative as him.

Buy Here

Pack’s demo:

5. Matryn Nytram – Dread Recordings – $9.15 – $32.84

Martyn Nytram carries over 900MB of rankling content with loops, one hits and sampler patches, prepared for a pinnacle time attack on the faculties! Pressed with lumpy bass loops, full-phat drums, max speed synths, gleaming percussion and moving top circles – this is the drum and bass masterclass you have to get the vibes moving – completely EQ’d and aced for sure fire mix in your DAW. His pack is ideal for Drum & Bass, Jungle and other high-tempo genres, at tempos from 172-174BPM.

Buy Here

FREE

1. Skifonix Sounds Drum & Bass Essentials

Free Download

2. R3dX & Bully Jump Up vs Rollers

Free Download

3. RAGGED: Drum & Bass Sample Pack Vol. 2

Free Download

4. Ghost Syndicate Free Samples Vol. 2

Free Download

5. DNB Rollers – Rollers Essentials Volume 1

Free Download

We highly recommend you watching the latest documentary titled Drum & Bass: The Movement – A D&B Documentary via YouTube.

Remember, you can always send to us your demo or track for promo at ​https://weraveyou.com/promotion.

Photo credits: Photo by Corey Agopian on Unsplash