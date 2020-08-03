Best theory courses for music producers in 2020

There are many ways to learn how to produce music. Some people do it in music schools, some take extra lessons, and others use public guides & tutorials from YouTube but there is another option between them all – professional music theory courses. When we go through the stage of selecting a DAW and buying/downloading the most interesting and useful VST plugins, in many cases, the same problem arises, which is to learn the full functionality of your DAW, from writing melodies to mixing and mastering. Below we have prepared a list of five professional and really cool music theory courses that might be useful during your adventure with music production, especially electronic music. You find here courses for both, beginners and advanced producers!

The five best music theory courses:

1. Producertech Beginner’s Guide to Music Theory – $13.12 – $26.26

2. Producertech Advanced Guide To Music Theory – $13.12 – $26.26

3. Production Music Live: How to Write Melodies – €29.00 – €37.90

4. ADSR Music Theory for Electronic Music Producers – $14.00 – $37.00

5. Production Music Live Arrangement Course – €19.90 – €29.90

Read the description of these music theory courses below to find the best one for yourself.

1. Producertech Beginner’s Guide to Music Theory – $13.12 – $26.26

With such a significant number of producers today moving toward the workmanship with no traditional preparing in music, creating follows more melodic components can be a difficult assignment. This course is intended to assist understudies with next to zero information on music hypothesis get a strong handle on the fundamentals, to help with making quality basslines, leadlines, snares and riffs in their music. One of the main course’s aims are to be able to locate notes on a piano keyboard, understand the meaning of scale, know how to create arp lines, with or without an arpeggiator and know the basics of rhythm and using it.

2. Producertech Advanced Guide To Music Theory – $13.12 – $26.26

This guide vows to grow your insight into music hypothesis to enormously aid the production of more melodic tracks. Whatever your degree of music hypothesis, there are huge amounts of helpful strategies and work processes for working both with a console and absolutely in the DAW, all exhibited in the creation of different well-known kinds like Hip Hop, House, DnB and Trap. The course starts with an outline of the Beginner’s Course, telling the best way to make melodic backup and harmonies to go with an energetic break, before moving onto the primary propelled subject of a tweak, which means moving to an alternate key, beginning with the relative major and minor.

3. How to Write Melodies – €29.00 – €37.90

In this course Production Music Live is giving you 4h+ online video sessions with lifetime-access, 100+ MIDI Files included in the basic course plan and more than 30 videos. Thanks to How to Write Melodies you will:

learn the basic concepts around melodies, making use of many examples,

take a deeper look into scales and modes as starting points for more advanced and intentional melody writing,

learn how to come up with great melodies, using different scales and modes,

& a lot more. The course is ideal for electronic music producers from genres like Deep House, Future Bass, EDM, Summer Vibes, Progressive House, and Melodic Deep / Techno.

You can watch some course’s previews here.

4. ADSR Music Theory for Electronic Music Producers – $14.00 – $37.00

In this ADSR’s course, you will discover the fundamentals of music theory and learn how to make a full track from a few chords and a simple melody. You will learn how to: sing a note, use song structure to help inspire you in the writing process, build a major or minor chord, write chords, or how to use song structure to help inspire you in the writing process. Also, ADSR will show you how you can take 4 simple chords and expand them over an entire track.

Music Theory for Electronic Music Producers‘ teaser:

5. Production Music Live Arrangement Course – €19.90 – €29.90

This course is definitely for you if you have problems turning your ideas into full tracks. Production Music Live will take you from basic musical structures to genre-specific standards for probably all electronic music genres like techno, house, or future bass.

From Arrangement Course you will learn how to escape an 8-bar loop, structure your song so that it will fit the requirements and understand the basic concept of modern music. Also, you will learn all about tension & release, proportions, verse – construction part, the bridge, and more.

Arrangement Course intro:

