Bob Moses releases new single ‘The Blame’

By Nicole Pepe 6

Bob Moses has just released their new single from their new album ‘Desire’ entitled ‘The Blame’. ‘The Blame’ comes after the release of their title-track ‘Desire‘ featuring ZHU as part of their anticipated six-track EP, which will be out August 28th.

The Canadian group consisting of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance began their career in 2012 and debuted their first album ‘Days Gone By’ in 2015. Their single from ‘Days Gone By‘, ‘Tearing Me Up’ was nominated for two GRAMMY awards, with an award for their RAC remix of the track that won ‘Best Remix Recording’. While the anticipation for the release of ‘Desire’ builds, the duo is currently hosting weekly live-streamed sets entitled ‘Bobcast’.

The track ‘Desire’ is part of the concept album which also featured a release of an interactive music video on the day of the released single in which the viewer can choose the fate of the characters which are either love and acceptance or betrayal and dis-honour. ‘The Blame’ is a follow-up to that track that talks about the realisation of pain from the actions in which you choose, whether it be love or betrayal. Bob Moses uses dark synths and vocals, but more of an upbeat rhythm to get this message across, and they do it beautifully.

‘Desire’ will be dropping August 28th, but is available for pre-order on limited edition black and clear smoke 12″ vinyl which you can purchase here.

Listen to ‘The Blame’ below:

Image Credit: Lucas.mk