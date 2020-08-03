BREAKING: Creamfields to host 2020 ‘House Party’ virtual festival

By Jake Gable 3

Creamfields is certainly a festival that needs no introduction, but for the sake of the incredible legacy this event has imprinted on UK culture, let’s give it one anyway! Since beginning almost a full quarter-century ago in Winchester, Hampshire, the event has since moved to Daresbury in Cheshire, becoming a full 4-day and night experience, packed with the finest electronic talent the world has to offer. Taking place across the August Bank Holiday weekend every summer, Creamfields may not offer the perfectly pretentious Instagram-opportunity of some of the world’s other festival hotspots, which choose to flaunt their budgets on fancy food stalls or elaborate decorations, but Cream – as a brand – looks to focus on the most important topic of all; the MUSIC. Every summer, thousands cram into the festival’s various arenas, including the Arc Stage, Horizon Stage, Steel Yard, Generator, Mega Arena, and more, to witness the very best DJs in the world, bringing high-energy to the world’s most up-for-it crowds right through from mid-afternoon to 4am (or later).

Though 2020 will see Creamfields taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans who will miss the raucous energy and unrivalled atmosphere of the festival this summer can now experience the next-best thing, thanks to the forthcoming Creamfields virtual festival. Taking to their social media channels today to announce the news, Cream have promised fans that they’ve curated a very special line-up, made up of more than 40 artists, picking some of the best sets including exclusive never-before-seen headline performances, as they deliver their first ever ‘house party’ to the thousands watching at home. With previous acts of Creamfields including the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Camelphat, Fisher, Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Tchami and many more, we can’t wait to see who Cream have got lined up for this one! Though some festivals have recently decided to opt for the somewhat controversial move of charging fans high amounts to watch their live-streams, the early rumour from Cream is that this event may be free of charge, making it truly inclusive for everybody, though we’ll keep you updated on that news in the following weeks!

Image Credit: Lanty Zhang – Creamfields