Burning Man organizes crowdfunding campaign to aid festival

By Nicole Pepe 5

Burning Man has organised a crowdfunding campaign in hopes to save the fate of future Burning Man festivals.

The iconic desert festival held in Black Rock City, in a small secluded area of Nevada, has like many other festivals announced that they will not be holding the festival this year, which usually takes place late August into early September. The festival is noted for its eclectic art exhibits, interactive performances, and of course, great music.

It doesn’t come as a shock that the festival has announced its postponement, as many other festivals have postponed until further notice due to the worldwide pandemic COVID-19. Burning Man, however, has begun a crowdfunding campaign to help aid the impact of postponing until 2021.

Posted on the Burning Man website states the following,

“Sadly we will not be gathering in the Black Rock Desert in 2020. Though this will result in an unprecedented revenue shortfall for Burning Man Project, we remain optimistic. We are committed to maintaining the critical infrastructure we’ll need, after cuts to expenses and staffing, to produce Black Rock City 2021 and continuing our vital off-playa work in the year ahead. We can’t do this without your help… With your support, we will continue to offer opportunities to share your creativity and passions and, above all else, stay connected with others in these challenging times….We are depending on the extraordinary generosity of our community to ensure the future of Burning Man. Please give what you can, and share this appeal with your network. Your gift of any size will make a difference.”



To donate to Burning Man’s campaign click here.

Image Credit: Nicola Bailey