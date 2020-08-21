Calvin Harris confirms new collaboration with The Weeknd titled ‘Over Now’

By Ellie Mullins 6

No stranger to collaborating with big name electronic artists, singer The Weeknd is well versed in the world of electronic dance music. Working with the likes of Daft Punk and Gesaffelstein, he’s an in-demand name and even Duke Dumont revealed a while ago that the ‘Ocean Drive’ vocals were meant for him. Now, the singer – who’s real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – can add no other than Calvin Harris to the list.

In a recent TikTok concert, Tesfaye performed a setlist of hits, but one that stood out was unreleased. Some fans thought it would be a solo track, until Calvin Harris took to his Instagram stories to play a teaser of a new track and it was the very same unreleased track, which we now know to be named ‘Over Now’, from the TikTok concert “The Weeknd Experience”. One thing we definitely do not know yet is whether it is a Love Regenerator project or an actual Calvin Harris track, which would be his first single since the hugely popular ‘Giant’ with Rag’n’Bone Man released back in January 2019. ‘Over Now’ sounds extremely groovy, so we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if it was indeed a Love Regenerator track, but we’ll have to wait and see.

It seems like we won’t have to wait long for it though, since YouTube is already taking down videos of the track due to copyright claims. Until it’s released officially, though, we’ll be replaying this snippet of the track that Calvin posted on his Instagram, which you can view below. Also adding fuel to the fire, The Weeknd posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram with the caption ‘don’t get too confused…’.

Image credit: The Weeknd via Instagram