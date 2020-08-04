Carl Cox becomes official associate for 2021 London Motor Show

Carl Cox has been killing it lately, but how can we be surprised? Releasing remixes for deadmau5 and The Neptunes and also Kenneth Bager, he’s also been doing some fun live streams and has been entertaining fans more than ever before its time to get back into the world of festivals and shows. From releases to streams, he’s now been given the honour of having the title of official associate for the 2021 edition of the London Motor Show.

This title is perfect for Carl Cox as cars is one of his biggest passions aside from music making and DJing. Being a petrolhead himself, the London Motor Show is one of the biggest and best events for car lovers in the UK and will take place in Battersea Park on Friday 16 to Sunday 18 July next year. As part of being an associate, he will bring cars from his own private collection for fans to marvel over when they go on display at the show, and will also be going behind the decks for evening music shows as part of the event (tickets for that will go on sale shortly on the website here).

The chairperson for the event Alec Mumford had this to say about Carl’s involvement:

“Having an association with Carl and [his] team is amazing. Aside from his legendary status behind the decks, he is also a petrol head through and through. He’ll be bringing a selection of his vehicles as well as showcasing Carl Cox Motorsport, which participates strongly in drag, side car, motor vehicle, and motorbike racing.”

This is definitely an exciting event and tickets are now on sale (website link above).

Boom! Some pretty exciting news dropped today – the London Motor Show announced that it is championing Carl Cox… Posted by Carl Cox on Thursday, July 23, 2020

Image credit: The London Motor Show