Clean Bandit releases rework of “Real Love (ft. Jess Glynne)” & announce virtual festival

By Olivier Jeske 4

British electronic music band from Cambridge named Clean Bandit released their latest banger Real Love x Sunchyme (ft. Jess Glynne) [VIP Mash-Up] which is a perfect one to raise your spirits and make you dance whenever you are and whatever you’re doing. Grace Chatto and brothers Jack & Juke Patterson rework their massive global hit Real Love (ft. Jess Glynne) with the classic dance smash Sunchyme, released in 1997 by renowned UK DJ Dario G.

Authors of Rather Be, 2015 Grammy-winning single in Best Dance Recording category, also announced that they will headline and curate House Party Against Hunger, a global, 12-hour, virtual DJ festival in partnership with Global Citizen. The event will happen this Saturday, August 8, and will be live streaming via the band’s YouTube channel.

The world desperately needs more empathy. That’s why we’re backing Global Citizen’s campaign calling on world leaders to do more in the fight against hunger — and urging our fans looking forward to our all-day house party on August 8 to head to their social action platform and support the campaign too. It’s not about donating money. It’s about raising your voice. – Clean Bandit said.

Event’s line up covers twelve well-known DJs and producers from all over the world. At the upcoming House Party Against Hunger we will hear and see live performances from Hotel Garuda, Imanbek, Ofenbach, DubDogz, Sofi Tukker, Martin Jensen, Ksuke, Joel Corry, Aston Shuffle, Cream Soda, Topic and of course Clean Bandit.

Listen to Clean Bandit Real Love x Sunchyme (ft. Jess Glynne) [VIP Mash-Up] below:

Image credit: Clean Bandit’s Facebook page