New never-before seen footage of Daft Punk’s ‘Alive’ tour is released

By Juan Llorens 4

Dedicated fans of Daft Punk released an hour-long, never before seen footage of the robots renowned ‘Alive‘ tour. The Alive Tour contains one of the most-known productions in live-music history. Daft Punk’s famed pyramid is an icon to dance music and a trademark of Daft Punk.

The high definition video was compiled from different angles and fan cameras from the 2007 edition of Vegoose in Las Vegas on October 27, 2007. Through a lot of professional editing, the end result is nothing short of stellar. The set contains Daft Punk’s biggest hits such as ‘Around The World,’ ‘One More Time,’ and ‘Human After All.’

Sharing the stage at the time with the duo was Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, Infected Mushroom, Lupe Fiasco, among other marquee artists. Vegoose, created by the founders of Bonnaroo, was a festival that only took place for three years. Luckily for many of the attendees and fans around the world, a high-definition video of Daft Punk’s set is now available.

The French artists are one of the most sought out live performers. Many hoped that after their “Random Access Memories” release they would embark on a world tour. Unfortunately, fans are still waiting to get a glimpse of the robots. With many rumours continuing to circulate, with rumoured performances forthcoming at places like Coachella, or even talk of a special one-off show in Paris, the rumour mill will continue to spin round frantically. But for the moment, relive a slice of nostalgia and check out the full performance down below:

Image Credit: Matt Sayles—Invision/AP Images