David Guetta & Sia unveil release date for collab ‘Let’s Love’

By Pol Torà 3

The Titanium duo David Guetta & SIA are reuniting for a brand new track titled ‘Let’s Love‘ that will see the light next month on September 11th via Warner Music.

The two superstar artists, who have joined forces to present some of their most successful tracks, will be teaming up once again. Their most iconic project, Titanium, recently reached the astonishing milestone of 1 billion streams on YouTube and became David’s 5th song ranked on the top ten Billboard Hot 100 chart. However, this is not it, as their other songs together ‘Bang My Head’ with Fetty Wap, ‘Flames’ and ‘She Wolf’ also got a combined number over the billion streams as well. In fact, ‘Flames’ became the most played song of the year on European radio in 2018; the year that it was released.

Just to make ourselves an idea of how successful these tracks have been, ‘She Wolf’ has been the least streamed song of these 4 on Spotify getting roughly over 200 million streams. Nevertheless, this one also counts with 500 million streams on YouTube. Therefore, everything points to an extremely big and successful release. ‘Let’s Love’ was produce during the quarantine months and was written to spread a message of love and hope to fans and society in general in these dark days we’re currently going through.

We still don’t know how this one might sound alike, as David only shared a small 12-second teaser on his YouTube channel but rest assured that it will be a big one. Keep posted so you don’t miss anything about the upcoming David Guetta & SIA collaboration ‘Let’s Love’ on September 11th.

Image Credits: David Guetta (via Official Press), Sia (via Michael Tran/FilmMagic)