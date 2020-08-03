DeadMau5 announces headline show at Toronto’s City View Drive-in

By Alshaan Kassam 3

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 is one of the world’s most recognized electronic music producers in the music industry. Clearly a legend both on and off the decks, those classic tunes such as “The Veldt” and “Strobe” will undeniably live on forever. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified singles, the Grammy-nominated artist has just announced he will be blessing Canadians with an exclusive drive-in show at Toronto’s new outdoor contactless concert and entertainment venue City View Drive-in. For all those in Toronto, get ready to put your car in park and jam out with deadmau5.

From the safety of your own vehicle, fans will have the chance to catch this legend on a massive 238-foot stage with the beautiful Toronto skyline in the background. Attendees may also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages into the City View Drive-in, or get your food delivered right to your vehicle, so there’s virtually no need to step outside. As pumped as always, deadmau5 shared the official announcement on his Instagram and states:

“hey Toronto, the boss has been chatting with the city mayor… and we’re happy to let you know we’ve got a small drive-in show booked in for Friday, August 14th! yes, this is about having some fun, but please rest assured the team have been working hard to ensure this is a safe and socially distanced event.”

Be sure to grab your tickets to the City View Drive-in here which are on sale this Monday, August 3, and check out the official announcement from deadmau5 below.

Toronto! happy to announce a small drive-in show on Aug 14th! yes this is about having fun, but pls know the team have ensured this is a safe + socially distanced event. on-sale this coming Mon Aug 3rd + for info on all the health & safety stuff pls visit: https://t.co/H0aMJQlmRc pic.twitter.com/eNZThEA4KE — Goat lord (@deadmau5) July 31, 2020

Photo Credits: Sem Sauce (@leahsems)