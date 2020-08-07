Dimitri de Wit, Tiësto’s former manager, has passed away

By Nicole Pepe 26

Dimitri de Wit, famously known for his contributions to dance music and as Tiësto‘s former manager, has passed away at age 51.

Dimitri de Wit was born in Breda, Netherlands, and began his musical career at age fourteen as a mobile DJ under the name DJ Le Blanc. As underground raves were gaining popularity in the ’80s, de Wit found himself organizing underground acid house parties and soon after was asked to be a resident DJ at Premier nightclub in 1988 until 1992, when he took a hiatus from the underground scene.

After de Wit stepped away from the nightlife, he found himself urging to get back into the scene by organizing private parties and accepting another residency at Spock, where he was recognized by a local party organizer, Groove Lounge. de Wit left Spock and began djing for Groove Lounge, where they would eventually end up partnering with Black Hole Recordings to bring to life their legendary Wildlife parties in The Melkweg in Amsterdam. Black Hole Recordings then released the first official mix for Wildlife featuring Le Blanc in 1999.

In 2002, Black Hole Recordings promoted de Wit to be their head of A&R, which resulted in putting his DJ career on the back-burner, however, it led him to be the manager of Tiësto in the early 2000s.

In his more recent years, de Wit was the CEO of international booking and management agency Twenty4Seven which was full of a roster of international talents such as Ferry Corsten, Aly & Fila, and New World Punx.

Watch one of his last interviews here on how de Wit helped build the biggest DJ in the world.

Image Credits: Tiësto (via Rudgr.com) / Dimitri de Wit (via LinkedIn)