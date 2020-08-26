Disclosure present ‘Big Tree Energy Radio’ showcasing inspirations for new album

By Harrison Watson 3

English duo Disclosure have held the first of three exclusive Apple Music radio shows, titled ‘Big Tree Energy Radio’. The series, which is set to coincide with the release of their upcoming album ‘ENERGY’ on August 28th, showcases the musical inspiration for both brothers, right from the early 90’s to modern influences on the album, and features interviews with the album’s collaborators.

In episode one, the brothers talk to slowthai and Mick Jenkins about working on ‘My High’ and ‘Who Knew?’ respectively. Reflecting on writing ‘ENERGY’ and their love of J Dilla are also hot topics in this week’s episode.

Commenting on the tracks that made the cut in the album, Disclosure says:

“There were plenty of songs that we love that didn’t make the record and we realised the main thing that we were using to pick the songs that made it to the record was the energy in the room when we wrote it.”

And as a result of this:

“All the [tracks] that end up connecting with people the most, we think, are the ones that just come out super-quick and they’re really fun to write. And so this album is full of those and every single one of them is like a memory of a really fun day. Whether it’s with Common or with Kelis, we had great time with everyone on this record.”

It’s great to hear that Disclosure enjoyed recording this album, which we will no doubt hear through ‘ENERGY’ once it drops.

In the meantime, there is two dates left to catch their ‘Big Tree Energy Radio’ show. Make sure to tune in on August 27th and September 4th at 2pm PST (10pm BST) to get an exclusive insight into ‘ENERGY’ from the brothers themselves. Listen live for free or on-demand on Apple Music here.

Image credit: Disclosure Facebook Page

Audio credit: ‘Big Tree Energy Radio’ on Apple Music