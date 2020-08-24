Dom Dolla & Sonny Fodera – Moving Blind (Gorgon City Remix)

By Barbara Potrc 1

Dom Dolla and Sonny Fodera joined forces back in June for an amazing house release ‘Moving Blind’. Now, they released the first remix from the upcoming remix package that is set to drop in September and the first artist to rework this masterpiece are no other, then their house music colleagues Gorgon City. The original release got huge support from Pete Tong and Mistajam on BBC Radio 1, scoring full rotation of Triple J, which resulted in the no.3 spot on the Beatport Chart.

The official video for ‘Moving Blind’ that followed, features fans from all around the world in a very different, fun way, using photocopier scans of their squished faces and other parts of their bodies. The idea behind it being that they were taken during an office party. Next to that we can also see some epic footage from Dom Dolla’s and Sonny Fodera’s tour around the US, where they sold out around 10.000 tickets across The Shrine in LA, Mission Ballroom, Denver and The Midway, San Francisco. You can check out the official video below:

Now Gorgon City added their own flavour to the track, bringing us a dark, deep house rework of ‘Moving Blind’. With their signature minimalistic style, they have stripped down the track, putting the punchy synths and melodic, climatic riffs in the spotlight. The drop is euphoric, energetic and nicely connects the whole track together into a mysterious, move-your-feet kind of a song. They somehow managed to turn what was already a true masterpiece, into an even greater banger. It’s definitely most suitable for the dancefloor and hopefully we will be able to hear it during a night out in the club soon, if the situation with the Coronavirus pandemic gets better.

You can check out ‘Moving Blind’ by Dom Dolla & Sonny Fodera (Gorgon City Remix) below:

Photo credits: Gorgon City via Insomniac