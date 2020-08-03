Dropzone 2020 set to reunite all hardstyle lovers through its star-studded lineup

Over the past few months, the electronic music industry has heavily relied upon virtual festivals and online streams as far as the live events are concerned. Even though it has been a thrilling experience as a whole, the energy levels and the overall excitement surrounding an actual festival or a concert cannot be matched. On that note, it’s finally time for some good news for festival lovers and hardcore ravers as the Dropzone Festival is set to light up the scene once again from the ZRCE Beach in Croatia from 25th-28th August 2020.

All the hardstyle lovers in the industry are in for a huge treat as the lineup at Dropzone features some of the top artists from the genre, including Wildstylez, Da Tweekaz, Ran-D, Sub Zero Project, Code Black, Art of Fighters, and Destructive Tendencies. The event is expected to feature around 1000 festival-goers at the Kalypso and Noa Beach Club in Novalja, Croatia.

As different countries are starting to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry is also looking forward to making up for the huge losses suffered during these tough times. With the hardstyle family gathering up at Dropzone this month, it looks like a really positive sign for all of us who have had our hearts broken over the past few months due to the cancellation of our favorite festivals.

Image Credits: direct-croatia.com