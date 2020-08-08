EDC Las Vegas 2021 tickets sell out within a day

By Ryan Ford 2

Within 24 hours of their release, EDC Las Vegas 2021 tickets have already sold out despite all of the current chaos of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having recently cancelled EDC Las Vegas 2020, Insomniac have moved ahead with a new rescheduled date for the festival’s 25th anniversary edition next year between May 21-23, 2021. Those who hoped to have attended the event originally postponed to October who have chosen to keep their passes will have them honoured for next year. To give other fans the chance to attend the festival in 2021, the organisers held a sale of all remaining tickets available for the 2021 event.

Similar to the sale of 2020 tickets, the tickets for the next edition sold out in ridiculously quick time; perhaps having something to do with the fact Insomniac will have special plans in place to celebrate its 25th edition.

If you missed out on tickets first time round, but still want to be in with a chance of attending the anniversary event, you can sign up to be on the EDC Las Vegas Waitlist. The sooner you sign up the better chance you will have of getting a ticket, though that is not necessarily guaranteed.

Be sure to stay tuned to We Rave You as we’ll bring you the latest news as we get it for all of you who are lucky enough to hold a ticket for what is to be an incredible EDC Las Vegas 2021.

Image Credit: Jake West for Insomniac Events