EDC Las Vegas has been officially postponed to May 2021

By Amy Martine 3

Sadly, 2020 has been a disastrous year for the festival industry. With cancellations and postponements beginning as early as February, the events industry has struggled as a result of the pandemic, with many festivals being forced to make last minute decisions based on ever-changing reports. Back in April, one of the industry’s most iconic festivals, EDC Las Vegas, was postponed until October 2020. Now the event has been postponed once again, and is now due to take place from 21-23 May 2021.

Insomniac Events founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella took to social media to make the announcement, speaking in-depth about the reasoning behind the decision. As described by Rotella, the organisers had originally planned to make EDC as safe as possible by implementing a two-step testing structure, whereby visitors would first be tested at home ahead of the event, before being tested again upon entering festival grounds. Sadly, the medical advances necessary to implement this process would not have been ready in time, leaving Insomniac with no choice but to postpone the festival further.

As explained by Pasquale Rotella on social media, tickets for EDC 2020 will be automatically transferred, but those who cannot attend in 2021 will be able to request a refund. All tickets refunded will be available for purchase from 6th August, but supplies are expected to be incredibly limited. Although this is incredibly sad news for those who were due to attend, and the music industry as a whole, organisers will continue to put the health and safety of attendees first, forcing difficult decisions to be made. Now, the countdown begins for EDC Las Vegas 2021, when the festival will celebrate its 25-year milestone.

If you aren’t an EDC ticketholder, make sure to secure a re-sale on 6th August from 10am PT.

Image credit: Insomniac Events