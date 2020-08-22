EPIZODE Festival releases second wave of lineup for 5th anniversary

EPIZODE releases its second wave of the already amazing lineup for their fifth anniversary. The twelve-day festival is set to take place in Vietnam’s Phú Quốc island. From December 29, 2020, to January 10, 2021, people will be able to enjoy live music, art installations, and a one-of-a-kind venue.

In this second wave of the lineup, EPIZODE adds even more renowned names to its fifth edition. The second wave includes Jamie Jones, [A:RPIA:R], Apollonia, Nastia, Sonja Moonear, Richy Ahmed, Satori, and many more. EPIZODE did not disappoint, as the artist selection fits perfectly for the festival.

These artists join the first wave of artists such as Ricardo Villalobos, Binh, Deborah De Luca, Dubfire, Goldie, Guti, Hector, Loco Dice, wAFF, and many more. Undoubtedly, it will be one massive party ringing in the much-awaited 2021. Make sure to get your festival tickets here and check out the full lineup below:

In alphabetical order: