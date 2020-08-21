Eric Prydz teases highly anticipated ‘Nopus’ ID release

By Harrison Watson 4

Swedish dance music pioneer Eric Prydz has teased the release of his long awaited ID, affectionately known to fans as ‘Nopus’. The track, which rose to fame as Prydz’s frequent closing song, still doesn’t have an official release date, but after fans pleading for a release for the past four or so years any news on the track’s release is certainly welcomed.

The track is a signature Prydz anthem, complete with a soaring piano progression, euphoric melody, and huge drop, it’s no wonder why fans have been anticipating its release for so long, especially after being played in his live sets all around the globe, each time to an ecstatic crowd.

The news was revealed when Prydz replied to a fan’s tweet:

it’s coming.. — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) August 19, 2020

We can’t agree with that fan more, a ‘Nopus’ release would certainly brighten up the lives of the many Eric Prydz fans around the globe, but don’t hold your breath, as the Swede is notorious for teasing releases and then releasing them months later. Although after much time in the studio due to COVID-19, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for a release sometime soon.

Whilst we wait for the official release, watch a recording of ‘Nopus’ below.

Image credit: Rukes.com