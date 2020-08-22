Frankie Knuckles – Carefree (I Am A Star)

By Jake Gable 6

Legendary house music label DJ International has relaunched with a new single from the late Frankie Knuckles, out now! Titled ‘Carefree (I Am A Star)’, the track is a breezy, feel-good house cut with inspirational lyrics delivered by Frankie himself. It marks the first release from JACKMASTER 7, a never-released follow-up to the six JACKMASTER albums that DJ International put out between 1987 and 1991. The result of a new exclusive worldwide licence agreed between DJ International and Last Man Music, several tracks from JACKMASTER 7 will be released in the coming months, each accompanied by remixes.

The ‘Carefree (I Am A Star)’ original is accompanied by two exclusive remixes from legendary Chicago DJ and producer Chip E, as well as DJ International head honcho Rocky Jones serving up a subtle and effective ‘Rocky’s’ Edit’.

Founded in 1985 by Rocky Jones, DJ International is known for releasing music from a slew of Chicago house pioneers, including Marshall Jefferson, Farley ‘Jackmaster’ Funk, Tyree Cooper, Larry ‘Mr Fingers’ Heard, Fast Eddie, Steve ‘Silk’ Hurley and many more. Udiscover Music described the label’s back catalogue as “the history of house music, the very DNA of modern dance music”.

Often described as the ‘Godfather of house music’, the late Frankie Knuckles was one of the first residents at the Warehouse, the legendary Chicago nightspot widely attributed as being the birthplace of house. In the years following this he produced some of the genre’s finest tracks, also winning a Grammy in 1997 for the category of ‘Remixer of the Year’. A testament to his legacy and influence, Sunday 25th August is marked across the US as Frankie Knuckles Day.

DJ International’s reissue of ‘Carefree (I Am A Star)’ marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the story of one of house music’s most iconic record labels. You can check it out below!