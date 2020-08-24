Giolì & Assia – Live electronic music’s trailblazing duo [Interview]

Giolì & Assia, it is a great pleasure to talk to you today! A crazy year so far for everyone, but 2020 looks like it might be heading for more positive times now. How have things been for you at home in Italy?

Hi everyone and thanks We Rave You for having us! Yes, it has definitely been a crazy year so far, especially for music industry people like us, who live thanks to live events and shows. Italy was one of the first countries that had to deal with the virus. We started our lockdown in March and we were really