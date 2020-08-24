Groove Armada reveal first album in 10 years and drop new single ‘Lover 4 Now’

By Harrison Watson 7

English electronic music royalty Groove Armada have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 10 years on October 2nd, and to make the news that much sweeter, they have released the second single of the album, ‘Lover 4 Now’ featuring Todd Edwards.

The album will be titled ‘Edge Of The Horizon’ and feature 11 tracks, with collaborators ranging from Nick Littlemore of Empire Of The Sun and PNAU, to American rock band She Keeps Bees. Check out the tracklist below:

1. Get Out On The Dancefloor (feat Nick Littlemore)

2. Holding Strong (feat James Alexander Bright)

3. Tripwire (feat Nick Littlemore)

4. Don’t Give Up

5. We’re Free (feat Roseau)

6. Edge Of The Horizon (feat She Keeps Bees)

7. Lover 4 Now (feat Todd Edwards)

8. I Can Only Miss You (feat Paris Brightledge)

9. What Cha Gonna Do With Your Love

10.Talk Talk (feat James Alexander Bright)

11. Dance Our Hurt Away (feat Paris Brightledge)

‘Lover 4 Now’ follows the April release of the album’s debut single ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’ featuring Nick Littlemore, both of which are heavily inspired by the synths of the eighties. If these two tracks any anything to judge by, we’re in for a nostalgic and funky album.

While we eagerly wait for October 2nd, listen to Groove Armada ‘Lover 4 Now’ below, or pre-order the album here.

