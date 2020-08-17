Grum releases ‘Heartbeats: Ten’ in celebration of his debut album’s 10th anniversary

By Harrison Watson 6

A decade ago, Scottish DJ and producer Grum released his debut LP ‘Heartbeats’, a progressive trance album that earned him a Number 1 on the iTunes Electronic Dance Charts, the title of ‘Best Electronic Artist of the Year’ by UK iTunes, and a dedicated following. Now, 10 years later, he has re-released the album in celebration of the milestone, with two new remixes from Tinlicker and Paul Thomas included.

The album opens with Tinlicker’s remix of ‘Through The Night’, which adds an extra dose of energy, fusing nu-disco and progressive trance elements to craft a fresh reworking of one of Grum’s most beloved songs. ‘Runaway’ also gets the remix treatment, this time from Paul Thomas, who employs a soaring arp and thick bass to transform the original for a new age.

Grum announced the release via Twitter:

In 2010 I realised my debut album, ‘Heartbeats’. With 2020 being its Ten year anniversary, I thought it was a fitting time to re-release it with new remixes from @tinlicker_nl & @djpaulthomas Heartbeats: Ten will be released August 14th on Deep State ❤️https://t.co/MWxJVt3NxX pic.twitter.com/mZN7046qet — G R U M (@grummmusic) July 10, 2020

‘Heartbeats: Ten’ was released on Grum’s own label, Deep State Recordings, which was founded earlier this year. The imprint has the vision to redefine house and progressive trance music; this release is certainly a move in that direction.

There’s no denying that album has certainly stood the test of time, and with two fresh new remixes it’s as relevant as ever. If you’re a Grum fan, or simply love some good progressive trance, stream ‘Heartbeats: Ten’ here.

Image Credit: Grum Press Pic