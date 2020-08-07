HARD Summer’s BackHARD BBQ will feature Dillon Francis, JOYRYDE, Valentino Khan & more

Recognized for satisfying all those trap and bass enthusiasts around the globe, HARD Summer has clearly never disappointed their attendees when it comes to consistently delivering stellar lineups every year. Feeling a little hungry for a BBQ fueled with diversified beats? We have got you covered as HARD Summer BackHARD BBQ has just announced their virtual lineup for this weekend. With global talent such as Dillon Francis, JOYRYDE, Valentino Khan, Kill The Noise, Tokimonsta, Wuki, YehMe2, and many more to take over the show, these artists are about to cook up a virtual show for the books.

Even better, the virtual festival will be hosted by the “Grillmaster” Pasquale Rotella to keep you entertained all evening long. While HARD Summer was sadly canceled this year, the organizers have provided us the perfect opportunity to enjoy our favorite artists while in the comfort of our own home. Tune into Insomniac TV here during this Friday and Saturday from 6 PM-12 AM PT.

Check out the full lineup for HARD Summer’s BackHARD BBQ below and let us know if you will be watching. You can also use this opportunity to hit us up across our social media channels and tell us which virtual livestreams have been your favourite so far during lockdown and the course of the global pandemic. It seems as though this is our ‘new normal’ until vaccine developments occur so we may as well embrace it for a little longer!

