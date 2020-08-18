HIDE & SEEK – Bright Light

By Ellie Mullins 2

Although we cannot go to live gigs in many parts of the world still, the music industry has been making up for it in exciting releases. With artists getting more and more creative now more than ever, there’s a lot of tracks to be excited about and English/Dutch duo HIDE & SEEK are getting involved with the debut of their duo project. One half of the duo Simon Kaye has been all over the world. With more than 20 years of his career under his belt, he’s made an impact on the local Abu Dhabi scene and has even played Glastonbury back home in England. B-Men is the other half, and has worked with the likes of Tiësto and 2 Unlimited in the past and is ready to make even more huge moves with HIDE & SEEK.

Their debut track comes in the form of hard trance, and is titled ‘Bright Light’. As soon as the track plays, the trance-like beat hits you hard and lets you know that you’re in for a big treat. It’s hard to believe that this is just a debut track, but when you remember the powerhouses behind this new alias, it’s not hard to understand why and how this track is so addictive.

Definitely one for the clubs and festival main stages, this versatile track makes us want to just get up and dance and our feet off, and we can guarantee when you listen to it you’ll feel the exact same! Embodying everything good that trance music is about, HIDE & SEEK have struck gold with ‘Bright Light’, and it’s available to stream below now. You can also follow their official Facebook page here to keep up to date with all future releases from the pair, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.

Image credit: HIDE & SEEK / KHB Music