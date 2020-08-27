i_o signs to Armada with new imprint Label 444

By Ellie Mullins 1

One of the hottest newcomers on the scene right now, techno star i_o rose to fame on the deadmau5 owned label mau5trap. Seeing himself gain more popularity and become and in-demand name for many people, he went on to release on labels such as Jauz’s Bite This imprint and many more, collaborating with the likes of Grimes. Now, he’s taking his career a big step further and is being taken under the wing of Armin van Buuren’s Armada imprint.

With the promise of releasing some massive dance floor bangers with the huge label where his sound can reach new corners, there’s even more exciting news. In 2021, the year will see him become a label owner of his own with his brand new imprint Label 444 where his darker sound will reside. Exploring new sounds with Armada, he will also stick with his signature sound which got him the massive fanbase that he has now.

This partnership with Armin van Buuren and Armada doesn’t come as a total surprise, though. Earlier this year, the pair teamed up where i_o did a masterful remix of Armin and Tempo Guisto’s ‘Mr. Navigator’ which proved to be one of the most popular remixes from the ‘Balance’ remix EP’s. As we wait for more news, you can listen to the remix below.

Image credit: i_o via Facebook