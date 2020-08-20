ID&T explore alternative events concept with successful first edition of Tijdloos

By Ryan Ford 6

Major promoter, ID&T, have just successfully completed the first edition of their brand new events concept ‘Tijdloos’ over in Erm, Drenthe.

After accepting the news that their regular festivals were not to go ahead this year, ID&T had drawn up a new ‘chill-out’ events and camping concept ‘Tijdloos’ for families and friends to enjoy. All within the confines and safety of the Netherlands’ COVID-19 guidelines, some sure had a summer to remember this year as visitors arrived to the picturesque Ermerstrand location.

Despite being the founders of the iconic Mysteryland, Welcome to the Future and Defqon.1 festivals, the Dutch organisers strayed away from music completely this summer, running a unique campsite and activity programme from the 10th July to 17th August. Tijdloos, meaning Timeless in Dutch, offered its participants an extensive practical program designed to focus the mind, soul and body. With an endless array of different things to do, the organisers left the visitors experience at their own discretion, encouraging them to enjoy the 20-hectares of beautifully decorated land the way they desired. To help them leave their health and safety concerns at the door, social distancing rules were observed across the duration of the events operation. Whether camping or ‘glamping’ in the campsite areas, sanitisation stations were aptly placed and communal facilities were regularly cleaned.

Although circumstances have been rather unique this year, Tijdloos appeared to have been a great success and must have acted as a great escape for those who attended this year. It also showed us another, adaptable side of ID&T and we have no doubt that we’ll see another edition when next summer swings round. For more information on Tijdloos click here.

Image Credit: Wander-Lust Website