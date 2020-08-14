Thousands attend illegal outdoor rave in France defying lockdown rules

By Ryan Ford 10

Approximately 10,000 people attended an illegal rave in Lozère, France last weekend as coronavirus numbers are back on the rise in the country.

This specific event violated current lockdown rules as a ban on social gatherings of over 5,000 people was severely neglected in one of France’s least populated regions. Party-goers arrived in hundreds of cars as thousands gathered in a national park on Saturday night, drawing attention from furious local residents who eventually complained to the authorities due to the risks it could bring with it.

Police were in for a busy night as they began to understand the sheer number of attendees upon arrival. They responded by blocking off a particular area of the park that prevented additional attendees from joining the party, detailing their presence for health related reasons. It was also reported that some children were in attendance of the event, made that much worse as the police also handed out various fines for drink and drug related incidents.

In France, there are growing worries that others will begin to follow suit and host their own illegal rave or parties in response to the ban on large-scale events. With coronavirus cases increasing among people in their 20s across the country, we hope this doesn’t become commonplace in the near future for the sake of everyones health.

Image Credit: Simon Boxus Unsplash