Illenium – Nightlight

By Ellie Mullins 1

With one of the biggest fan bases in the entire electronic industry, American producer Illenium is on fire lately. With three albums out and a whole bunch of EP’s and singles, his discography is extremely impressive to say the least and now he’s revealed a new single since signing with the independent record label 12Tone.

Titled ‘Nightlight’, it’s his first piece of music since releasing his last album ‘Ascend’ and fans have been waiting for a long time for this. Not one to disappoint, he’s definitely made the music world happy with this one. With his rock influence (which we’ve seen with his live band performances at some very special shows) and ‘post-EDM’ style, this track is classic Illenium and it’s nice to welcome him back to the music world. Speaking to Billboard about the single, he said this:

I got that demo pretty early into the quarantine, and I hadn’t really started going super hard on music yet. I was kind of chilling out from touring and getting that energy, and then when I got that vocal it was like, “Alright, that’s the one I’m going to go really hard on.” It kind of started this whole creative zone for me. Like, 10 songs happened after that.

From what we gather from this quote, it seems we can expect his fourth album sometime soon, and we can’t wait for it! In the meantime, ‘Nightlight’ is here and you can listen to it below.

Image credit: Maddie Córdoba