Jack Back remixes Joel Corry’s and MNEK megatrack ‘Head & Heart’

By Pol Torà 7

French legend David Guetta has new stuff coming out. This time, he has remixed the summer mega track from the British DJ and producer Joel Corry and Grammy-nominated artist MNEK, ‘Head & Heart‘ under his underground alias Jack Back.

This iconic track, which has received a massive positive response from fans, is definitely one of the bangers of the summer. ‘Head & Heart’ is just entering now its third straight week at the number 1 spot in UK’s dance charts, which got the artists very excited, as this is the first time for both to be granted that recognition. But that doesn’t end here, as the song is also ranked #7 at US Dance Radio. The 52-year old Frenchman, who hasn’t lost sight of the evolution of this successful record, didn’t hesitate to lock himself in the studio to drop a massive underground upgrade, as Jack Back. This is then, becoming Jack Back’s second remix of the year, after releasing an epic edit of Elephant Heart’s tribal tune ‘Africa’.

Loyal and true to his style, Jack Back delivers a great deep tech track. However, he has used some melodic elements that have done nothing but adding movement and emotion to the edit. With vocal loops dancing at the top of the piano’s chords, the track clashes with dark synths and powerful horns that follow the rhythm lead by the hats and a solid but balanced bass line.

Listen to Joel Corry & MNEK ‘Head & Heart’ (Jack Back remix) below:

Image Credit: Jack Back Instagram