Jaxed – AWOL

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The Canada based DJ and music producer Jaxed has been on the roll for the past couple of years. His career as a producer has really taken off since 2019. Through his impressive productions ranging over genres like deep house and future house, he has gained the support of quite a few renowned artists including Keanu Silva, Faderx, and Musicbylukas. Well if you have a soft corner for hypnotic future house records, then I’m sure you’ll love this impressive new track from Jaxed called AWOL, out now via Jendex records.

Even though 2020 has been a strange year for the electronic music industry, our beloved producers have enjoyed spending extended periods of time in their studios. On a similar note, 2020 has been sort of a breakthrough year for Jaxed. Having signed for record labels like Equatos and Jendex, the Canadian artist has a lot of exciting records scheduled for 2020, including collaborations with artists like Straaw, Metano, and Titanz.

Through his latest release AWOL, Jaxed has served us with the exotic taste of deep future house sounds. Starting off with some intense chords and a vocal break, the track soon gets a major energy boost through the blazing synth leads and a fierce bassline that provides the perfect foundation for a vocal-based drop.

Don’t just take our word for it, check out the track yourself.

Image Credits: Jaxed (Official Press Photo)