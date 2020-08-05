Justin Martin – Stay (Tchami Remix)

By Jake Gable 1

I say future-bass, you say Tchami. Such is the impact that the French maestro has had on the scene in recent years, the Confessions leader has become synonymous with the sub-genre, becoming a true pioneer since launching his career with tracks like ‘Promesses’ and his remix of ‘You Know You Like It’ all the way back in 2013. After recently working on various track of Lady Gaga‘s huge new album, Tchami is now back once again, this time showcasing his powerful production prowess on a slick new remix of ‘Stay’. The track, originally made by Justin Martin and Dalilah, is twisted into a classic Tchami style, with the Pardon My French member adding those funky little bass twists that we’ve all come to know and love from the Frenchman.

The track itself features a high-octane energy which is sure to prove a big hit in upcoming livestreams and virtual festivals around the world, with Creamfields the latest in a long line of festivals to recently announce that this year’s physical event will be replaced by a virtual offering instead. In the meantime, you can check out the Tchami remix of ‘Stay’ below, and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels. We’d also like to know what your favourite Tchami track of all time is, so drop us a shout and let us know! ‘Summer 99’ perhaps? Or maybe you prefer to jam out to ‘Adieu’ or ‘Move Your Body’? Either way, let us know!

This is the incredible remix of Justin Martin’s ‘Stay’!