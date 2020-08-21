Kidd Ross – Everybody Get Down

By Lakshay Bhagtani 7

The Manchester-based artist Kidd Ross never fails to amaze us all with his extremely versatile tunes. Having already worked on genres like deep house, drum and bass, big room, and progressive house, he has assembled an incredible discography over the years that defines his quality and characteristics as a music producer. For his latest single called Everybody Get Down, Kidd Ross has decided to go down the tech house road to produce something that is set to reignite the dancefloor vibes for all the classic house lovers out there.

Starting out with a buzzy bassline and mildly hypnotic vocals that are based on appreciatory words for house music, the single Everybody Get Down will definitely be a difficult one to get it out of your head. The catchy vocals shots combined with some intense synth leads and classic house drums have helped Kidd Ross in adding another jaw-dropping tech house record to his discography.

As a matter of fact, this single is based upon the recent events that have surrounded the music industry in the past few months. It represents the idea of everybody getting down together, celebrating life as we all put up a fight against the current situation. It signifies a positive message based on the union of the masses, so that no matter who you are or where you are from, everybody gets together.

Image Credits – Kid Ross (via Facebook)