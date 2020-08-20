Kito & ZHU – Follow (with Jeremih)

By Mike Davies 5

As the summer rolls on the live scene may still be quiet, but there’s still plenty of feel-good music doing the rounds, and the latest track from Kito & ZHU simply titled ‘Follow‘ is a perfect example. The duo have also been joined on vocal duties by RnB sensation Jeremih who delivers a top-line that gives an already summery track that little something special.

ZHU and Kito may not have worked together before, but it’s clear from the off that it’s a great match. ZHU’s slightly darker and groovier aspect is still in full force, rumbling away underneath throughout the track, but combine it with the airy and pop-tinged side of Kito’s production, then throw Jeremih’s vocal on top for good measure, ‘Follow‘ is a track that has decent commercial appeal without sounding trite.

A vast amount of ZHU’s success stemmed from his 2014 house anthem ‘Faded‘, which led with a dark club vibe. However, this track is quite the opposite, as whilst it retains his classic house elements, ‘Follow‘ is a radio-friendly summer banger. Piano chords lead the sound to full effect, and provide an excellent additional layer that elevates the track and truly brings the feel-good aspect that we all need so dearly.

Listen in full to ‘Follow‘ by ZHU and Kito with Jeremih below, and be sure to grab your copy here.

Image Credit: Joey Vitalari