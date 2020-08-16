KSHMR delivers a nostalgic remix of MGMT’s hit ‘Kids’

By Barbara Potrc 3

Just a few days ago Indian-American DJ and producer, KSHMR, announced that he will be showcasing another part of himself under his brand new alias; Dreamz. He has been definitely keeping himself very busy lately, delivering us fresh music almost every month, such as his collaboration with his Australian colleague Timmy Trumpet ‘The Prayer’, ‘Devil Inside Me’ with Kaaze and ‘Voices’ for which he teamed up with the young Dutch talent Brooks. Now the artist is back with a brand new collaboration. Together with Stefy De Cicco and MKLA, KSHMR just released an amazing renewed version of the 2007 MGMT‘s pop hit ‘Kids’.

Remixing such an iconic song can definitely be a challenge, but KSHMR and Stefy have done an amazing job. They have added some electronic elements to the original track, a groovy bassline and new vocals, making it ready for your summer playlist. The Toronto-born singer and songwriter MKLA had done an outstanding job with the vocals, taking the whole remix to another level.

KSHMR also shared what the main inspiration behind his latest release was, explaining more about the Hyderapals, an organization that provides education and care for kids in Hyderabad, India at the Patashala School:

“With my new song “KIDS” I’d like to raise awareness for Hyderapals, a charity that provides education and care for kids in Hyderabad at the Patashala School. It’s a cause I learned about from Peter Knight, who took this photo. These are kids who received uniforms, books and more from Hyderapals. Many families who benefit from Hyderapals are those of migrant workers who’ve lost their land and homes. I’m thankful to the children, Hyderapals and Peter Knight for this powerful image – I’ve made a small donation and if you have time, check out the organization and see if you’d like to contribute as well.”

You can stream ‘Kids’ by KSHMR and Stefy De Cicco, featuring MKLA below and don’t forget to check out Hyderapals here.

Photo credit: KSHMR Facebook