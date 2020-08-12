KSHMR presents his new alias Dreamz

By Barbara Potrc 15

Niles Hollowell-Dhar, better known for his stage name KSHMR is for sure one of the most talented and hard working names in the music industry. The American DJ and producer of Indian descent has been shaping the electronic dance music genre with his own unique style and sound for over a decade already. Now the versatile musician is introducing us to another side of him, with a fresh alter ego called Dreamz.

While we are used to hear super energetic, heavy-hitting dance floor creations from KSHMR, we will be getting quite the opposite from his new alias, which is said to be dedicated to more of a chill, ambiental work. There are also some speculations that prior to Dreamz, his alter ego was The MVI, showcasing a darker, more sensual part of KSHMR.

The artist introduced us to his new project a couple of days ago through his Instagram profile, sharing a preview of the first Dreamz release, featuring the mysterious, highly talented singer Nevve, called ‘Casual’. KSHMR says that this will be a place for songs that reflect a different side of him, but we will have to wait and see what he means by that. Judging by the first release, his creations under the new alias will be more melodic, chilled and perfect to listen to while cruising around, instead of going crazy on the dance floor.

The persona of Dreamz that the artist created reminds his fans of Pokemons, a blue creature, which resembles some features of animals, but also humans and has a shows its goofy character with its tongue sticking out. No idea what the creature is, it gives your imagination a chance to run wild. What a lot of the fans have commented on ‘Casual’ is that it gives them the “old” KSHMR vibes and that they absolutely love it! Next to the track, he also released an animation video, featuring the Dreamz creature with some kind of a demon in the background, which might be showing the contrast that we are getting now from his new alias, compared to his other work.

Definitely check out ‘Casual’ by Dreamz and make sure to stay tuned for what is yet to come!

Photo Credit: Galen Oakes