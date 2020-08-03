Lastlings – No Time (RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix)

By Juan Llorens 5

Renowned Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL return to deliver their third remix in their discography. The Grammy-nominated trio adds their own touch to ‘No Time‘ by sibling electronic duo Lastlings. RÜFÜS DU SOL gives their signature house treatment to ‘No Time,’ rendering it a perfect tool for any dancefloor. Only their third remix to date, RÜFÜS DU SOL has remixed ODESZA and most recently Foals.

The listeners will be taken into a musical journey filled with percussion-rich elements and organic, atmospheric synths. The rework by the Aussie trio is the first thing released from their time in quarantine at Joshua Tree. We cannot wait to see what else they have been cooking up in the studio, but no matter what it is we can be certain of something: it will be magical. The trio stated:

“A few years ago when we first met Josh and Amy, they played us the demo for ‘No Time’ among others – we loved it – that bunch of demos was one of the things that pushed us to start the label we’d been talking about for a long time. We’re stoked to be able to put our spin on an already incredible track!”

Lastlings are quickly rising in the electronic music scene, ever since RÜFÜS DU SOL signed them back in 2018 to their label Rose Avenue. Moreover, they were a supporting act for the trio’s SOLACE World Tour in 2019. Their latest releases have been remixed by renowned producers such as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Torren Foot. Make sure to check out this incredible remix as it a testament to RÜFÜS DU SOL’s versatility and talent.