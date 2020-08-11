Madeon to deliver long-awaited single The Prince on August 14th

By Ryan Ford 10

Madeon is on the cusp of releasing his long-awaited single ‘The Prince’, revealing on Instagram that its now due to be released on August 14th.

To the delight of his fanbase, the 26 year-old is back with more irresistible music, the first new original song since the album ‘Good Faith’ came out. He first properly showed off the dazzling new single during Porter Robinson’s virtual festival ‘Secret Sky’ back in May, stirring avid fans into a frenzy. In the stream he suggested he had no initial plans to release the track unless the fans showed that they really wanted; he gave them the opportunity to vote for its release in a Twitter poll a short time after. It seems as if the fans got their wish as its confirmed to be with us within the week!

The Frenchman has still been a busy man this year considering current circumstances, only just finishing work on a very different side project Recently, he drafted in Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Lena Headey to work with him, to star in stirring new music video for his hit ‘Miracle’.

If you too are looking forward to new Madeon music as much as we are, you can pre-save ‘The Prince’ here.

Image Credit: Madeon’s Facebook