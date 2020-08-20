Marshmello is cooking up a new album set to release this year

By Alshaan Kassam 10

Marshmello has rapidly risen to the top of the music industry in a span of five years. Today, the icon does not only hold a spot on Forbes Richest Celebrities list, but has acquired millions of followers around the world through his feel-good production style which supports his vision to spread love and positivity across the globe. Don’t get me wrong, those who have had the pleasure of catching a Marshello festival set have also been blessed with those bass infused drops but the beauty behind Marshmello is his ability to craft those irresistible singles with legendary artists such as Halsey, Khalid, Juice WRLD and even Selena Gomez. For all those fans out there, today is your lucky day as Marshmello has just announced he is set to release an album this year.

Initially releasing his Joytime, Joytime II and Joytime III album which featured hard-hitting collaborations with Slushii, Wiwek, YULTRON, Flux Pavilion & Elohim, Crankdat and more, Marshmello has not provided any further details on who we may expect on this upcoming album but we can only hope for a massive one this year. With an epic year filled with releases alongside artists such as SVDDEN DEATH, Saint Jhn, and Giggs, there is no stopping this producer from continuing to expand his horizons and make his mark in the industry. Be on the lookout for more information surrounding his fourth album release soon.

Check out the Marshmello album announcement below and let us know who you think he will be collaborating with.

New album this year ✅ — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) August 19, 2020

Photo Credits: Rukes.com