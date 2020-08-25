Netsky shares tracklist for new album ‘Second Nature’, drops new track

By Ellie Mullins 1

Earlier this year, Netsky excited the drum and bass community when he revealed that he’s going back to his roots and teaming up with Hospital Records again to release a brand new album. With Hospital releasing his debut album all the way back in 2010, their relationship runs deep and fans are extremely excited to see the Belgian star and the iconic imprint come together again. Releasing ‘I See The Future In Your Eyes’ in April, it kicked off a brand new era for Netsky and now he’s revealed the tracklist for the rest of the album titled ‘Second Nature’, and has dropped a new single too.

The single, a collaboration with Montell2099, titled ‘Mixed Emotions’ had been anticipated for a while, with the producer playing it out in his virtual sets over the past few months and fans have gotten to know and love it before it had even been released. Injected with that beautiful signature Netsky sound, the vocals fit smoothly over the drum and bass synths and it makes for an overall strong production. If this and ‘I See The Future In Your Eyes’ is any indicator as to what we can expect from the rest of ‘Second Nature’, then everyone is in for a treat.

As well as dropping that single, he’s also released the full tracklist. Featuring collaborations from the likes of Becky Hill, Sub Focus, Rudimental, Darren Styles and more, he’s pulled out all the stops for this one and isn’t holding back one bit. Check out the tracklist below, and stream ‘Mixed Emotions’ here.

