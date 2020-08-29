Oliver Heldens – Break This Habit

By Jake Gable 11

Oliver Heldens continues his hot streak with the release of his brand new single ‘Break This Habit’, featuring London reggae singer, Kiko Bun. With Oli in truly scintillating form over the course of the past 12 months, many are tipping the Dutch sensation to make a further leap in this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 poll, and on the basis of this banging new single, it seems a near-on certainty!

The track, which is in the name of charity, features distorted kick drums which are perfectly complemented by off-beat tribal percussive hits, while classic Heldens electro bass wobbles help to craft a pleasing melody. Payback Records — a joint venture with Big Beat/Atlantic Records, who will release the record in partnership with Heldeep — are donating all the proceeds from this single to organisations who are helping support those affected by COVID-19, as well as others struggling with addiction. They are funding organisations focused on procuring and delivering basic necessities to frontline health care workers, as well as supporting Shatterproof, Caron and Safe Project — three charities tackling America’s addiction epidemic.

“Oliver is an incredibly talented artist, dance music trailblazer and hitmaker and it’s a pleasure to be working with him and Heldeep on this release,” says David Solomon, Founder of Payback Records. “We appreciate his enthusiastic support of Payback’s charitable initiatives, including front-line COVID relief, as well as organisations helping families struggling with addiction.”

“Break This Habit came together very organically and quite effortlessly during a music writing trip in Ibiza in 2018,” says Oliver Heldens.

“As we’re living in such a weird period right now with the pandemic shaking up the world and the theme of the lyrics focused around struggling with certain habits and balancing the good with the bad, I thought it made a lot of sense to team up with Payback Records to support their great charitable initiatives. I hope we’ll be able to raise a lot of money with this song to help families struggling with addiction and help people affected by COVID-19, and of course I hope you’ll enjoy the song as much as I do”.

You can catch the record, in full, below: