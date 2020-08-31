One World Radio by Tomorrowland presents The Ibiza 500 list

By Barbara Potrc 4

One World Radio by Tomorrowland has dedicated last week to the magical White Isle, Ibiza. They have been counting down The Ibiza 500 by revealing 100 songs per day, taking the fans from all around the globe on an mesmerising musical journey. The People of Tomorrow had a chance to vote for their top 3 favourite Ibiza tracks, which were then compiled into a full list by the One World Radio, making up an amazing summertime playlist. For the second year in a row, the legendary track ‘Café del Mar’ by Energy 52 (Three ‘N One remix) has conquered the list, being voted the absolute number 1 by fans worldwide. On the second place we can find Kings of Tomorrow with the anthem ‘Finally’ and French DJ and producer Oxia on the third place with the iconic track ‘Domino’.

Here are the Top 10 of The Ibiza 500 list:

Energy 52 – Café del Mar (Three ’N One remix) (=) Kings of Tomorrow – Finally (+1) Oxia – Domino (+2) Laurent Garnier – The Man With the Red Face (=) Afro Medusa – Pasilda (Knee Deep mix) (+4) Monolink – Return to Oz (Artbat remix) (+464) Michel Cleis – La Mezcla (=) Azari & III – Hungry For The Power (Jamie Jones Ridge Street mix) (+11) Eric Prydz – Pjanoo (-7) Ultra Naté – Free (Mood II Swing remix) (+11)

This year’s list has overall 99 new entries, 3 of those in the top 10. The highest new entry this year is the Mambo Brothers hit track ‘Momento’, on the 28th spot, highest climber of 2020 is the Ukrainian duo Artbat and their remix of ‘Return to Oz’ by Monolink, climbing 464 spots up, directly on to the 6th place. Highest female artist of the One World Radio Ibiza 500 list this year is Ultra Naté ‘Free’ (Mood II Swing remix) on the 10th spot, while the English talents CamelPhat & Elderbrook took over the highest DJ collab title on the 15th place, with their house banger ‘Cola’.

The final 30 tracks were mixed live by no one else, but of course the legendary duo Mambo Brothers, both of them being born and raised on Ibiza were of course the obvious choice for this task. The thrilling finale turned into an unforgettable live show, taking place on one of the most beautiful spots on Ibiza. Check out the full 2020 Ibiza 500 list by the One World Radio here and listen to the unique ‘Tomorrowland The Ibiza 500 Official Playlist’ on your favourite streaming platform ( Apple Music , Spotify and Deezer) .

Photo credits: Tomorrowland, via Tomorrowland’s Facebook page