Organisers of controversial Chainsmokers show react to backlash online

Last month, The Chainsmokers hit headlines when one of their shows provoked an outpouring of anger worldwide, a result of lack of social distancing measures. Several damning videos went viral across social media platforms, with many asking just how the event had been allowed to take place. Crowds can be seen inter-mingling during the performance, and many who saw the video were rightly-concerned about the dangers of such a situation. Now, the organisers of the show have responded to the backlash, stating that official protocols were followed.

The event was organised as a charity drive-in concert, with attendees having paid between $1,250-$25,000 for tickets. All profits were donated to charities; No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home. All things considered, this event was organised with good intentions, and the proceeds will undoubtedly benefit the aforementioned charities. But The Chainsmokers and organisers In The Know Experiences and Invisible have come under fire for the reality of the event, which appeared to put the health of attendees in jeopardy.

According to organisers, attendees all completed a COVID-19 questionnaire prior to the event, and were given free face masks and had their temperature taken on arriving at the venue. The organisers said the following in a statement to Billboard:

“When we decided to produce this Drive-In Concert Fundraiser, our goal was to bring some joy into people’s lives during these difficult times, and do it in the safest possible environment. We also wanted to give back to these important charities, create awareness for these local businesses and provide work to over 350 people who have been unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The video that everyone is talking about was taken from an angle that doesn’t properly convey how careful we were to follow the guidelines created by the CDC. We did everything in our power to enforce New York’s social distancing guidelines and collaborated with all state and local health officials to keep everyone safe. Upon arrival, individuals within each car had their temperatures taken and were also provided complimentary face masks before driving to their designated 20′ x 20′ spot. Guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom facilities. Announcements and reminders were made every 30 minutes from the main stage, and security guards regularly patrolled the area to encourage mask wearing and promote social distancing guidelines. We followed all proper and current protocol, including spacing each spot more than six feet apart, positioning sanitizing stations throughout the open grounds, temperature checks for all attendees, sanitization of restrooms every 10 minutes, local security enforcing guests to wear their masks both in and out of their designated areas, contact tracing, clearly marked parking zones, as well as providing complimentary face masks upon arrival.”

Take a look at a video of the Chainsmokers show that provoked public concerns below.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

