Porter Robinson – ‘shehealseverything’ (Rezz Remix)

By Alshaan Kassam 2

The Canadian “Space Mom” commonly referred to as Rezz has quickly distinguished a name for herself by using a dark, twisted, and mystical approach to her production style. Whether she is inducing her fan base into a hypnotic trance-like state with releases such as “Someone Else” with Grabbitz or spreading her bass-infused sound at festivals around the globe, fans of Rezz are in for a special surprise. After Porter Robinson celebrated the sixth anniversary of his highly-acclaimed album Worlds with the release of his 2016 live edit of “Shepherdess,” Rezz has just released a bass-heavy remix of “shehealseverything” and let us tell you it is truly one of a kind.

While elements of Porter Robinson’s production remain intact, Rezz drives her listeners into a fury of jaw-dropping bass and clear distortion. Only getting darker as the track progresses, Rezz incorporates futuristic synths and an intensified build-up to really allow us to “hear what she hears.” Clearly a dream remix for fans of both Porter Robinson and Rezz, the monstrous bass-lines are made to be blasted on the speakers. With high anticipation to hear this remix in a live setting, for now all we can say is well done Space Mom.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com