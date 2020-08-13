Porter Robinson ‘Worlds’ album turns 6 years old

By Jake Gable 8

When assessing the biggest names in electronic music over the course of the past decade, Porter Robinson is certainly a name highly deserving of a mention, on account of the producer’s incredible diversity in the studio. After taking over the worldwide festival scene in the summer of 2012 with his high-energy stormer ‘Language’, Porter also teamed up with Mat Zo to bring us another slice of electronica-influenced perfection with the EDM banger ‘Easy’ in 2013. However, after this, the musician – who is originally from Atlanta – really started to find his own unique artistic identity, releasing ‘Worlds‘ in 2014.

The move saw the American adopt an edgier persona, with his appearance and branding following set rules, such as only using lower case letters on social media etc, and it was a switch which saw Porter tap into his most artistic side yet from a musical standpoint. Not only did the album birth tracks such as ‘Sad Machine’ and ‘Sea of Voices’, but it also received a full remix album treatment a year later with the likes of Sleepy Tom and San Holo dropping their own unique reworks of many of Porter’s biggest hits from the production.

Showcasing the more mellow, stripped-back, and down-tempo side of the Porter Robinson sound, ‘Worlds’ became the album which saw the EDM superstar move away from the sound which made him so big, and begin an entirely new project altogether, proving that he could become a real force in this sound, which became especially popular around his native United States, with various American festivals going crazy for the Porter Robinson ’emo-dance’ sound, engulfing small flavours of trap, rock, pop, and many more, with Robinson crafting his own unique melting pot of all these various ingredients. The album is now celebrating a 6th anniversary so check it out in full below, and listen to one of the most influential albums of the past decade:

Image Credit: Rukes.com