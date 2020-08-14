Psycho Boys Club team up with hardcore legend Paul Elstak for ‘Bull Kick’

By Ryan Ford

Collaborating with a Dutch hardcore legend, Psycho Boys Club have dropped their unrelenting new single ‘Bull Kick’ alongside Paul Elstack.

The new release comes from Yellow Claw’s imprint, Barong Family, and arrives as a unique fusion of hardcore, psytrance, bass and ravey techno. ‘Bull Kick’ certainly packs a punch typical of the iconic label, layering distorted synths over an uncompromising selection of rapid-fire drums. Designed in the studio ready for crowds to go wild to upon the return of live DJ sets, this is a track you don’t want to miss out on the dance-floor.

Under their Psycho Boys Club alias, Juyen Sebulba and Stoltenhoff have delivered the goods yet again, following up the successes of their previous work on “Over You,” and their debut Barong Family EP “Chaos Underground,”. None come more successful than Paul Elstack, however, who started his illustrious career back in 1987. Releasing both underground and commercial hits such as “Luv U More,” and “Don’t Leave Me Alone,” the 54-year-old earned himself many a Top 40 placement in the Dutch charts in the 1990’s. More recently his hits “Kind Van De Duivel” and “Engeltje” both went collectively 5x Platinum in The Netherlands.

To hear the old combine with the new in a refreshing collaboration check out ‘Bull Kick’ from Psycho Boys Club and the legendary Paul Elstack below!

Image Credit: Psycho Boys Club Press Kit