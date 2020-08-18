Renowned Berlin club Berghain to become temporary art gallery

By Juan Llorens 9

One of the world’s most known clubs, Berghain, is set to become an art gallery starting in September. The Berlin club, widely known for how hard it is to get in, will enlist famed local art collectors Christian and Karen Boros to turn the club into an exhibition called Studio Berlin.

For many, Berghain is the mecca of techno, and for an indefinite amount of time, it will transform into a temporary gallery. The club was shut down in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From then on, the Berlin club has opened its gates for a limited amount of people.

Starting September 9th, Berghain will be a gallery that will spotlight paintings and sculpture to video and sound installations. The Boros couple will transform the former thermal power station into a unique experience. Christian Boros is no stranger in turning unconventional venues into art galleries. Previously, the art collector has exhibited his collection in a former nightclub, and most surprisingly, a WW2 bunker in Mitte.

For art lovers in Berlin, this will be a must-see attraction. With Berghain rules, there will be no photography allowed once inside. However, will the infamous bouncer Sven be at the entrance to allow you inside?

Photo Credit: Simon Tartarotti