Review: Nicky Romero performs at Het Strand van 2020

By Amy Martine 7

In a world clouded by the limits of a pandemic, opportunities to witness a live show are few and far between. In the Netherlands, organisations are working around the clock to deliver safe experiences that allow artists to perform in front of a live audience. This is certainly the case with Het Strand van 2020, a series of shows taking place in a beach club on the Dutch island of Texel. So far, fans have enjoyed performances from Fedde Le Grand, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Lucas & Steve and more. We Rave You joined the party when Dutch sensation Nicky Romero took to the stage, delivering two unforgettable performances for an intimate audience.

In order to be admitted to the event, you must follow set guidelines. You must confirm that you are healthy, that your group is from the same household, and agree to stay seated throughout the show. Attendees are all provided with a selection of food and drinks at their table which is included in the ticket price. Following the guidelines at an event like this is incredibly important, as it allows everyone in attendance to be safe and enjoy the show.

On the day, we were treated to not one but two performances from Nicky Romero, who delighted the audience with two intimate yet energetic sets. According to Nicky, the sets were as nerve-wracking as a Tomorrowland mainstage set due to the intensity of the setting and the very small crowd. But this didn’t stop him from reading his audience with ease, gliding effortlessly between genres. From relaxing melodic anthems to progressive house and Dutch hip-hop, Nicky Romero truly left no stone unturned. Naturally, he also dropped many of his most iconic hits, as well as paying tribute to his dear friend Avicii. Following his performances, Nicky took time to speak to his fans and take photos with them, a truly touching moment to witness.

The whole event brought great joy to those in attendance, providing a unique opportunity to return to the live event setting without feeling unsafe. Het Strand van 2020 still has more shows set to take place soon, make sure to secure your ticket here.

Really happy to be able to play some form of a live show, even tho it takes time before we get used to the new hopefully ‘temporary’ normal. I really enjoyed to be back on stage and connect with people again! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UYKjpTjJhF — Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) August 4, 2020

Image credit: Het Strand van 2020