Tchami talks his upcoming ‘Year Zero’ album and his work on ‘Chromatica’: Exclusive

By Amy Martine 5

As one of the world’s leading producers, Tchami initially shot to fame for his prowess within the house genre. Hailing from France, Tchami is celebrated as one of the godfathers of the future house movement, playing a huge role in its foundation and rise to popularity. Since then, he has shown an innate versatility that has allowed him to become a well-rounded musician with an expansive discography that illustrates his talents. We caught up with Tchami to talk about adjusting to life without touring, his upcoming ‘Year Zero’ album and his work on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album.

Hey Tchami! Thanks for taking the time to speak with us. First things first – how are you doing? How have you been keeping busy over the last couple of months?

It’s fair to say that there has been a period of adjustment due to recent events. I realized how much space and time touring takes up in my life. I am glad to have the opportunity to be at home more. Trying to make the best out of it.

That’s definitely the best way to approach this downtime. As an artist who is usually constantly on the road, how does it feel to be taking a break from your hectic schedule? Have you been able to take any positives out of the current situation?

Beyond the obvious loss of business that is touring, it feels pretty good. I’m able to take my time with a lot of things now.

Have you been spending time in the studio recently? Do you have any upcoming releases that you can tell us about?

Yes I have. I’ve almost finished my first album “Year Zero” which you have already heard singles from such as “Buenos Aires” or “Proud”. So yes, I have an album on the way.